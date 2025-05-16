Manfreight, Ireland’s leading privately owned logistics company, takes delivery of a new fleet star, a shining new MAN TGX 26.640 Individual

Adorned with brightly polished alloy wheels, a rooftop lightbar, airhorns and painted in the company's standout orange livery, the new vehicle is set to make its presence known both within the company’s fleet and out on the road

Adorned with brightly polished alloy wheels, a rooftop lightbar, airhorns and painted in the company’s standout orange livery, the new vehicle is set to make its presence known both within the company’s fleet and out on the road.

Featuring the Flagship GX cab, the new vehicle is powered by MAN’s range-topping 15.2 litre, D38, Euro 6e, six-cylinder engine, producing 640hp (471kW) and 3000 Nm, between 1,050 and 1,450 rpm. Drive is provided by a silky smooth 12-speed MAN TipMatic® automated transmission.

Established in 1973, by Chris Slowey senior, and with roots stretching back more than five decades, today Manfreight is the leading privately owned logistics company in Northern Ireland. Manfreight is now managed by the founder’s son, also named Chris, who has driven the company into new areas of business both throughout Ireland and in the UK. Headquartered in Portadown, in County Armagh, and with sites strategically located throughout Northern Ireland and the UK, they offer a level of service that is described, by customers, as second to none.

Chris Slowey, Managing Director, Manfreight, commented, “As a business, we run an ever-evolving fleet which includes the latest model trucks featuring the highest level of specification and the lowest operating costs, so when Julian Brown from MAN Truck & Bus showed us a suitably specified TGX 640 we decided to see what it could deliver in terms of both efficiencies and driver comfort. The demonstrator vehicle proved a success with the transport office and although it’s early days, we’re already seeing the efficiencies that Julian promised, which is very encouraging.”

“We’re also getting positive driver reviews, notably the high levels of comfort and in-cab experience. This is important because we strongly believe in providing our drivers with a comfortable, safe and secure working environment.”

Oozing with creature comforts and providing the driver with all the luxuries of home, this vehicle sets hearts racing with its high specification. Once inside Manfreight’s driver is met by a wave of high-quality features, providing an ultra-comfortable home-from-home environment, including MAN Professional Navigation Media System with 12.3” display, MAN Advanced sound system with subwoofer, MAN SmartSelect infotainment control with touchpad, Smartphone integration, 12.3-inch Professional instrumentation, Fully retractable under bunk fridge, Multifunction leather steering wheel, Partial leather heated driver’s seat with air suspension with lumbar support, shoulder adjustment and climate control, Electric windscreen roller blind, Climatronic air conditioning, Bunk with 110 mm comfort mattress, MAN EasyControl, 22-inch Flatscreen TV, Microwave, Coffee maker, Driver’s airbag, Automatic wipers with rain sensor, LED light technology, Automatic driving light control with light sensors, MAN’s Acoustic turning warning device, Dimmable reading lights and a fold-away Dash mounted table tray.

Featuring the award-winning and much-acclaimed GX Cab, the “hotel suite” among MAN truck cabs, Manfreight’s driver can rest in comfort when away from home, on an 800 x 2000mm mattress, featuring a wooden slatted frame.

Chris added, “When on the road moving goods for our customers, I like our vehicles to purvey a professional image befitting of the high standards that we set across the business. This was important back in 1973 when Dad established the business and is still of utmost importance today.”

“The Manfreight name came from a conversation in the early 1970s, with a sales representative who suggested it reflected the MAN truck that Dad used at the time. The name stuck and here we are today with a new flagship TGX 26.640 joining the fleet. With a new MAN truck and the opening of the new Belfast Chilled Warehouse Facility, it’s exciting times here at Manfreight.” concluded Chris.

With a transport fleet of over 800 state-of-the-art vehicles, all of the highest specification, a logistics solution covering Ambient, Chilled and Frozen goods, and flexible cost-effective warehousing facilities suitable for ambient, chilled and frozen storage, Manfreight offers customers a focused next-day transport, distribution and logistics service throughout Ireland, the UK and onward into Europe.

In recent times, Manfreight has invested heavily in their County Armagh hub, opened a new multi-temperature food storage facility in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, which has enabled them to enhance their service and support to customers throughout the UK and more recently, in September 2024, they marked a significant milestone for the business with the grand opening of a cutting-edge warehousing facility, located at Belfast Harbour.

Strategically located within the harbour, the chilled hub represents a major stepping stone toward Manfreight’s sustainable future. Equipped with 1,890 rooftop solar panels, and a zero-emission refrigeration system, it’s the first facility in the UK and Ireland, to feature Kingspan Quadcore Coldstore LEC Panels. These panels, designed for food manufacture and temperature-controlled storage buildings, are more than twice as thermally efficient as mineral fibre walls. This helps reduce reliance on traditional energy sources and lower embodied carbon, therefore supporting Manfreight’s sustainability goals.

Julian Brown, Sales Executive, MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd, said, “Naturally we were all delighted when Chris accepted the offer to run a TGX demonstrator in the fleet for a few weeks. We knew the vehicle was up against stiff competition as Chris always demands the highest level of specification, but over the time it proved a hit within the Manfreight business. I was thrilled when Chris ordered his first MAN truck for 25 years.

“The vehicle looks truly amazing in the Manfreight livery and has already been noticed within the industry. I’d like to express my thanks to Chris and the Manfreight team, as hopefully, this will be the first of many new MAN’s in this outstanding fleet.”

The new vehicle was prepared and PDI’d by MAN’s franchised partner, RK Trucks Centre, Carryduff. RK Trucks Centre will service and maintain the vehicle throughout its working life.

All MAN vehicles are supported by MAN Truck & Bus UK’s Nationwide Commercial Vehicle Dealer network, with many operating extended hours, including round-the-clock servicing and customer-tailored solution maintenance.

The entire MAN range benefits from MAN’s Mobile24 24-hour assistance service, which guarantees customers a professional roadside partner throughout Europe 365 days of the year.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus