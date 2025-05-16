Vandijck Transport tests the eActros 600 on a long-haul route of over 1,500 kilometers

Early investment: Vandijck Transport commits to sustainable mobility and adds two eActros 600 to its fleet

The family-owned company Vandijck Transport from Herentals, Belgium, active in national and international transport, is clearly committed to sustainable mobility.

As early as 2024, the company was one of the first hauliers in Belgium to order two units of the new battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros 600.

Until the delivery of the new series production vehicles in the second quarter of 2025, Managing Director Guy Vandijck and a driver provided by Daimler Truck Belgium Luxembourg intensively tested a prototype of the eActros 600 on a journey to an end customer in Switzerland. The route was carefully prepared in advance: in addition to route guidance, charging infrastructure, differences in altitude, vehicle weights and consumption scenarios were also analyzed.

“Our customers, especially larger companies, are actively demanding green alternatives today. The transport sector is the decisive lever,” explains Nathalie Vandijck, Manager at Vandijck Transport. The two new e-vehicles are to cover different applications in real-life operation: one eActros 600 is to be used in shuttle traffic between Limburg and Antwerp in Belgium, the second for international transport to Zurich, Switzerland.

The test drive itself confirmed the theory: with a gross weight of 33.2 tons, the eActros 600 covered 1,530 kilometers under real conditions and with intermediate charging – including mountain routes, descents and urban traffic.

“The range really convinced us. We drove almost 600 kilometers until the first charging process and returned with 13% remaining capacity. It’s a bit unfamiliar at first, but when you understand the principle of energy recovery, the vehicle is astonishingly pleasant to drive,” says Guy Vandijck.

The recuperation system in particular had a great effect: energy was clearly recovered when driving downhill, which had a positive impact on consumption. The average consumption was 96.3 kWh/100 km – a very good figure. The drive not only provided important insights into the vehicle’s energy consumption and range but also impressed with exceptional handling. The absence of engine noise, the low center of gravity due to the battery arrangement and the general driving stability of the eActros 600 made a positive impression. “It’s a pleasure to drive it. You hardly hear anything, the vehicle is quiet on the road and the ride comfort is exceptionally high,” says Guy Vandijck.

Leading by example

Remarkable on this test drive: Managing Director Guy Vandijck himself sat at the wheel – together with an experienced driver from Daimler Truck Belgium Luxembourg.

Guy Vandijck: “As an entrepreneur, I want to experience the challenges of electric driving myself in order to support my drivers in the best possible way,” he explains.

“I don’t want them to feel pushed into something unknown. That’s why I will also be driving the first missions with them.”

Through his personal involvement, Guy Vandijck creates trust in his own team – an important prerequisite for a successful transition to new technologies.

With two eActros 600s ordered and a successful test drive, Guy Vandijck is optimistic about the transport of the future: “Our drivers have to get used to a new driving style, but the enthusiasm is growing. This test drive was not only technically successful, but also a motivation boost for our team,” says Guy Vandijck.

The Swiss end customer was also convinced. “Our customers are delighted when they see that their logistics partner is investing in sustainable solutions – and that’s exactly what we want to show,” Guy Vandijck emphasizes.

The next step towards the future

Even though the expansion of the public charging infrastructure remains a challenge, Vandijck Transport plans to expand its own charging infrastructure with DC charging devices and photovoltaics. External charging breaks should be combined with regular driver breaks where possible.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck