Tata.ev accelerates India’s EV journey with launch of 10 Tata.ev MegaChargers

Strategically located high-speed chargers enhance intercity and urban EV mobility

Tata.ev, India’s largest 4-wheeler EV manufacturer and the leader of India’s EV revolution, today inaugurated its first 10 Tata.ev MegaChargers. In association with ChargeZone and Statiq, the launch of these high-speed chargers shortly follows the commitment made by Tata.ev to boost e-mobility in India by more than doubling the number of available charge points to 400,000 by 2027.

Driving the next phase of electrification in India, Tata.ev through its ‘Open Collaboration’ framework has not only successfully forged partnerships with various Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) but has also greatly expanded charging infrastructure across key hotspots, particularly along highways, to ensure seamless long-distance mobility. A flagship initiative under this framework was to create a Tata.ev MegaCharger network, which will offer high-speed charging and unparalleled reliability.

Highlights of Tata.ev MegaChargers

Minimum 120 kW ultra-fast chargers on prominent user routes in cities and highways.

Up to 25% discount on the charging tariff for Tata.ev customers.

Handpicked locations offering high reliability and convenient amenities

Priority service for Tata.ev customers.

Convenient access to all partner CPO chargers via the iRA.ev app.

24×7 support for customers and monitoring of chargers

Manned personnel to assist with charging the EV at select sites.

Elated at introducing the first 10 Tata.ev MegaCharger sites, Balaje Rajan, Chief Strategy Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “At a time when EV adoption is on its growth path, ubiquitous and dependable charging infrastructure is the need of the hour. These first 10 Tata.ev MegaCharger sites in key EV corridors of the country are the first tranche of a superfast charging network that we will have across major highways. The Tata.ev MegaCharger network will increasingly connect all major cities across India to remove charging anxiety. We are on a mission to provide fast, reliable, and effortless charging that enables seamless mobility across the country – and we are just getting started.”

About the Tata.ev MegaChargers:

Tata.ev has launched 10 strategically located Tata.ev MegaChargers across key highways and urban hubs in India, addressing the growing need for fast, accessible EV charging infrastructure. These high-capacity chargers are placed in areas with high EV density to offer convenience, speed, and comfort for electric vehicle users. Tata.ev had committed to installing 500 Tata.ev MegaChargers across India. Below is the list of 10 installations from the first phase of this effort:

Mumbai – Ahmedabad Highway:

For those traveling across Gujarat and Maharashtra, Tata.ev has introduced three high-capacity Tata.ev MegaChargers in partnership with ChargeZone:

Shreenath Food Hub, Vadodara

Shanti Complex, Vapi

Hotel Xpress Inn, Ghodbunder

Conveniently located at a range of 150-200 KM on the 500 KM highway, each station is equipped with restrooms and dining facilities, providing a premium and dependable charging experience. While the flagship 400 kW Tata.ev MegaCharger in Vadodara supports simultaneous charging for up to 6 vehicles, adding up to 150 km of range in just 15 minutes, other stations along the corridor support charging speeds of up to 120 kW. With each location featuring restrooms and restaurants, EV owners in frequenting this highway now have the opportunity to enjoy a premium, yet reliable and fast charging experience.

Delhi – Jaipur Highway:

To enhance EV connectivity between the National Capital Region and the Pink City, Tata.ev, in collaboration with Statiq, has commissioned four Tata.ev MegaChargers at key points along the Delhi–Jaipur highway:

SS Plaza, Sector 47, Gurugram

Hotel Old Rao, Kaprivas

Asli Pappu Dhaba, Hamzapur

Hotel Highway King, Shahpura

These stations are strategically spaced at an interval of 60 KM along the 270 KM highway, ensuring consistent coverage along the route. Each charger offers 120 kW fast charging with dedicated parking bays. Designed for comfort and convenience, these locations allow EV users to recharge while enjoying popular local food stops and reliable hospitality.

Pune – Nashik Highway:

EV users traveling between Pune and Nashik can access a Tata.ev MegaCharger at Akash Misal House, Rajgurunagar. Located mid-way on the Pune – Nashik Highway, this 120 kW charging station—developed in association with ChargeZone, ensures smooth and efficient travel between two major cities in Maharashtra.

Bengaluru City:

In the heart of Electronic City, Bengaluru, a Tata.ev MegaCharger is installed at Monk Mansion. Developed in collaboration with Statiq, this site is tailored for daily commuters and city dwellers. It offers a fast, reliable charging alternative near major IT parks and residential areas. The location is surrounded by 24/7 cafes, restrooms, Wi-Fi, co-working spaces, and retail outlets—enhancing convenience for busy urban EV users.

Udaipur City:

Nestled in a scenic and well-connected location ideal for exploring Udaipur and its surroundings, this fast and reliable Tata.ev MegaCharger built with ChargeZone at Ramee Royal Resort is an easy-to-locate and convenient location for both tourists and locals. Featuring a 120kW fast charging capacity with four dedicated parking bays, EV users can leverage the Tata.ev MegaCharger’s prime location to eat, relax, and connect, with cafes, restrooms, Wi-Fi, and comfortable lounges available for a seamless and enjoyable charging experience in Udaipur.

Quote from Partner CPO:

Commenting on the launch, Akshit Bansal, Founder & CEO, Statiq, said, “Our collaboration with Tata.ev is a milestone in building a trusted, nationwide EV charging network. By co-branding with them, we will make EV adoption more accessible and reliable for every Indian, empowering users to easily locate and use charging stations through the iRA.ev & Statiq app.”

Commenting on this electric collaboration – Mr. Kartikey Hariyani – Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, ChargeZone said, “We are proud to partner with Tata.ev to unveil our first co-branded SuperCharging Station on NH48, which is strategically located along key National Highway corridors. Together, ChargeZone and Tata.ev are pushing the boundaries of EV charging in India by focusing on the needs of today’s EV drivers—fast, reliable, and easily accessible solutions. We’re building a seamless EV ecosystem that supports innovative features including auto charge, RFID tap and charge, which meets current demands and future mobility needs.”

SOURCE: Tata Motors