Automotive industry faces a ‘post-COVID-19’ transition

Once the automotive industry gradually resumes production and consumers regain the ability to travel freely, stakeholders across the supply chain will need to consider the changes that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) may bring to daily operations.

Factories have been suspended around the world, and suppliers face serious liquidity challenges as specific lines of business are put on hold. The factories that have gradually reopened—primarily in China—now enforce strict measures to limit employee interaction, and safe transportation in and out of such facilities is under pressure. The demand for private vehicles is also growing, which presents a stark challenge for businesses that have pumped cash into shared mobility services.

