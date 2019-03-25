Automakers will need AI solutions to retain their competitive edge

By successfully integrating AI manufacturing solutions, automakers could harness new value opportunities. By Betti Hunter

   March 25, 2019

The development of ever more advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems will be a crucial enabler of the potential autonomous vehicle revolution. But such systems are also being increasingly deployed behind the scenes, fundamentally changing the way automakers approach vehicle production and ushering in a major shift in the industry’s value pools.

Close
Close