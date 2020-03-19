Automakers can prosper in the MaaS space, but first they must take it seriously

It is easy to play down the incumbent automakers’ chances when it comes to the question of who will corner the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market. A lack of digital expertise and service platforms means other players look more likely to snap up the goods: Uber, for example, already has an enormous captive audience via its app, and for the ride-hailing giant to make the jump to multi-modal mobility provider would make good sense: the app already displays public transport options, including times and services, in some cities….