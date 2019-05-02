Authorities will need measured diesel regulation for the trucking sector

The conversation around diesel bans in Europe is now louder than ever. From a passenger-car perspective, the argument is certainly convincing: why let privately-owned, single-occupancy vehicles put public health at risk, particularly in busy cities where public transport is available and where cleaner, shared solutions are on offer for those who simply must have a car? Paris is dead-set on taking diesel cars off its streets by 2024, and others are following suit, including Rome and Madrid.

But those thinking of imposing similar bans on commercial vehicles could be setting themselves up for …