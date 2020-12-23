Aptiv’s ADAS milestone promises safety advances and new revenue streams

Megan Lampinen takes a deep dive into Aptiv's Satellite Architecture and the opportunities it brings for both consumers and automakers

   December 23, 2020

The quest for Vision Zero has seen a flood of new safety systems make their way into vehicles. More often than not, these rely on sensors, and each sensor brings its own power, packaging and processing requirements. Managing all this using traditional approaches is proving not only costly but also complex….

