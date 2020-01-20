Amazon happy to share the in-vehicle experience

The tech giant recognises it is unlikely to control the dashboard, but it is still pushing to become one of the go-to solutions in the vehicle. By Freddie Holmes

   January 20, 2020

While physical controls will remain, the digital cockpit of the future looks likely to centre around vocal commands. But rather than speaking to the car, automakers envision an experience where drivers can chat with a personified virtual entity embedded within the human-machine interface (HMI).

Digital assistants are far from a gimmick today, and the automotive industry has had to accept that a growing portion of drivers no longer feel the need to push buttons or turn dials to access new in-vehicle functions. Amazon’s virtual assistant has…

