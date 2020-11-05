Aggressive regulation puts India’s CV market on a greener path

More famed for its two-wheel market, India also has a burgeoning truck sector. In fiscal year (FY) 2019, heavy truck sales hit an all-time high in the country, with more than 350,000 units sold. That represented year-on-year growth of 15%. The entire domestic commercial vehicle industry sold more than one million units, 17.5% more than in FY2018, for the first time on record….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference