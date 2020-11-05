Aggressive regulation puts India’s CV market on a greener path

More famed for its two-wheel market, India also has a burgeoning truck sector. In fiscal year (FY) 2019, heavy truck sales hit an all-time high in the country, with more than 350,000 units sold. That represented year-on-year growth of 15%. The entire domestic commercial vehicle industry sold more than one million units, 17.5% more than in FY2018, for the first time on record….