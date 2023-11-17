Advanced AI processing democratises automated parking

Parking can be challenging for even the most experienced drivers. In the US, it is estimated that one in five vehicle incidents occurs in parking lots or garages, and one-quarter of the time, the driver is backing up. Alarmingly, two-thirds of drivers in an NSC poll said that when in parking lots they’re barely paying attention—they’re making calls, texting, queuing up music or programming their GPS.

Meanwhile, cities are continuing to evolve and, in many locations, the demand for parking exceeds the supply. Residents, commuters, tourists, and others compete over a limited number of free parking spaces, resulting in frustration, stress, congestion, accidents, and a waste of valuable time. As a result, it’s no wonder the technological advancements that enable cars to park themselves—using a set of cameras, radars, and other sensors—are becoming increasingly popular. The challenge for the automotive industry, including manufacturers and engineers, is to come up with ways to develop the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered systems required so every driver—not just premium car owners—can enjoy the liberation of stress-free parking.