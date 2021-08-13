Edge computing and the cloud will have pivotal safety role

The automotive cloud is typically associated with convenience features, and not safety critical applications which require split second responses using on-board computing power. Yet concepts born of cloud-based solutions—which can take advantage of enormous computing power, and quickly process large amounts of data—could clearly be leveraged for the purposes of safety, as a recently unveiled collaboration from Here Technologies, Vodaphone and Porsche aimed to underline: in June 2021, the three announced they had partnered on a real-time warning system that leverages 5G, vehicle sensors, artificial intelligence (AI) and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC).