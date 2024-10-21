Hyundai Motor and Kia present future vision for software-defined factories at E-Forest Tech Day 2024

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation are hosting E-FOREST TECH DAY 2024, a new technology exhibition to share innovative smart factory manufacturing technologies. The fifth annual event also serves as a platform for presenting Hyundai Motor and Kia’s vision for the future transition to a Software-Defined Factory (SDF).
E-FOREST TECH DAY was established with the aim to share research and development achievements and broaden the areas of technical application. This year’s event will be held from October 22 to October 24 at the Hyundai Motor and Kia Uiwang Research Institute.
Six Hyundai Motor Group companies, including Hyundai Motor, Kia, Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Rotem, Hyundai Wia, Hyundai Autoever, Hyundai Glovis, and Hyundai Transys, are participating in the event. They will present over 200 new manufacturing technologies across four theme halls — SDF, AAM (advanced air mobility), Robotics, and Startups — suggesting the direction for future developments.
Hyundai Motor and Kia have also organized a new manufacturing technology presentation conference, a software user conference, and seminars for professional partners and startups to facilitate participants’ smooth sharing of information and communication.
“An estimated 9,000 participants, including employees from Hyundai Motor Group and its partners, university and government institutes, are set to participate in the upcoming exhibition,” said Jae Min Lee, Vice President and Head of E-FOREST Center of Hyundai Motor and Kia. “The focus of the event is to share and discuss pioneering technologies that we believe will shape the future of manufacturing plants. This event is a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to incorporate these innovative technologies into our production facilities.”
SDFs to enable E-FOREST smart factory ecosystem
E-FOREST TECH DAY 2024 aims to create new value by integrating SDFs and innovative mobility under Hyundai Motor and Kia’s E-FOREST smart factory brand. The event encourages technological exchange and mutual growth among Group companies and partners. This is primarily facilitated through an exhibition that showcases manufacturing technologies tied to open innovation.
Hyundai Motor and Kia’s E-FOREST smart factory brand pursues innovation in manufacturing systems by organically connecting everything to realize value for customers. It introduces automation technologies using artificial intelligence (AI) and robots, as well as human-friendly smart technologies, to innovate manufacturing systems. It aims to upgrade the entire mobility industry.
The first letter ‘E’ signifies a commitment to achieving progress in the entire mobility industry environment in a manner that is both efficient and economical. This commitment extends to delivering the highest level of excellence to customers and partners. It involves leveraging elements and values of AI, robotics, digital transformation (DX), and information and communication technology (ICT) to drive innovation that benefits everyone.
E-FOREST, which SDF is based on, is set to become a production hub for software-defined vehicles (SDVs). It aims to deliver products that cater to customer requirements faster than any other, through data connection and digital transformation.
As the SDF is established in the future, enhanced manufacturing intelligence and increased flexibility will be achieved. This will enable data and software-based decision-making and factory operations. The anticipated benefits include a shorter production preparation period, improved production speed, reduced investment costs for new vehicle introductions, and enhanced quality.
Innovative technologies to lead AI-automated manufacturing
E-FOREST TECH DAY 2024 will showcase a range of innovative technologies. These include manufacturing AI and digital twins, automated logistics and assembly, robotics solutions, and AAM manufacturing technologies. Among the 200 technologies on display, 28 will be contributed by Group companies. Additionally, five startups will also participate, hosting integrated exhibitions.
The key technologies include Logistics Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) Navigation Control Software, Atypical Flexible Parts (HOSE) Automatic Assembly Technology, Infinite Multi-Axis Holding Fixture, SPOT! Industry-Wide Solution, and UAM (Urban Air Mobility) Wing to Body Automated Alignment System.
Logistics AMR Navigation Control Software internalizes the control and command software algorithms needed for the utilization of logistics robots. Unlike existing technologies that allowed only forward and straight movement, this technology enables movement in all directions, irrespective of front and back. Through the left and right wheel rotation control, the logistics robot can smoothly navigate curves, even when carrying heavy loads.
Atypical Flexible Parts (HOSE) Automatic Assembly Technology is a program that recognizes irregular parts, such as hoses and wires, through an AI vision algorithm. It automatically calculates the picking point and issues control commands. This technology is essential for autonomous factory operations when humanoid robots are introduced into factories.
Infinite Multi-Axis Holding Fixture is highly effective for enhancing factory flexibility. It allows various parts, such as doors, hoods and wheels, to be assembled using a single fixture, thereby reducing the cost of creating fixtures. When a part changes, the corresponding information is automatically input into the PC, automatically moving the fixture’s part fixing point and eventually fixing the part structure.
SPOT! Industry-Wide Solution is a technology that can perform real-time safety inspections and equipment checks in factory environments. This is achieved by introducing intelligent inspection technology that uses AI, vision processing, and big data processing. Various sensors, equivalent to eyes, nose and mouth, are used in this technology.
UAM Wing to Body Automated Alignment System is a technology that automatically aligns and precisely assembles the heavy UAM body and wings to a precision of 0.025 mm. This technology considers the characteristics of UAM, which requires an assembly precision 10 to 100 times greater than that of ground vehicles. It
