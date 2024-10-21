Hyundai Motor and Kia present future vision for software-defined factories at E-Forest Tech Day 2024

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation are hosting E-FOREST TECH DAY 2024, a new technology exhibition to share innovative smart factory manufacturing technologies. The fifth annual event also serves as a platform for presenting Hyundai Motor and Kia’s vision for the future transition to a Software-Defined Factory (SDF).

E-FOREST TECH DAY was established with the aim to share research and development achievements and broaden the areas of technical application. This year’s event will be held from October 22 to October 24 at the Hyundai Motor and Kia Uiwang Research Institute.

Six Hyundai Motor Group companies, including Hyundai Motor, Kia, Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Rotem, Hyundai Wia, Hyundai Autoever, Hyundai Glovis, and Hyundai Transys, are participating in the event. They will present over 200 new manufacturing technologies across four theme halls — SDF, AAM (advanced air mobility), Robotics, and Startups — suggesting the direction for future developments.

Hyundai Motor and Kia have also organized a new manufacturing technology presentation conference, a software user conference, and seminars for professional partners and startups to facilitate participants’ smooth sharing of information and communication.

“An estimated 9,000 participants, including employees from Hyundai Motor Group and its partners, university and government institutes, are set to participate in the upcoming exhibition,” said Jae Min Lee, Vice President and Head of E-FOREST Center of Hyundai Motor and Kia. “The focus of the event is to share and discuss pioneering technologies that we believe will shape the future of manufacturing plants. This event is a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to incorporate these innovative technologies into our production facilities.”