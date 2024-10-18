Hyundai statement recognizing CARB’s authority to regulate vehicle emissions standards

For nearly four decades, Hyundai has been a driver of American growth and innovation from its North American headquarters in Fountain Valley, California, and we value our long-standing relationship with the state

For nearly four decades, Hyundai has been a driver of American growth and innovation from its North American headquarters in Fountain Valley, California, and we value our long-standing relationship with the state. Hyundai shares California’s goal of creating a more sustainable mobility future, and we recognize the California Air Resources Board’s (“CARB”) authority to regulate vehicle emissions standards for new light-duty motor vehicles under Section 209 of the Clean Air Act (“CAA”).

Hyundai believes that building a sustainable mobility future requires meeting consumers in their EV journey by offering them multiple clean powertrain vehicle options. Our diverse lineup, which includes battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid and hybrid electric vehicles, and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, will bridge consumers to levels of ZEV penetration needed to transform the light duty emissions sector consistent with California’s goals.

