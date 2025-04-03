Cinemo: Tomorrow’s multimedia experiences on Android Automotive OS

Cinemo, a global leader and a highly innovative one-stop-shop provider for fully integrated digital media products, and Hyundai Mobis, a pioneer in the era of smart mobility, announce their collaboration on a joint showcase to deliver enriched multimedia experiences

Cinemo, a global leader and a highly innovative one-stop-shop provider for fully integrated digital media products, and Hyundai Mobis, a pioneer in the era of smart mobility, announce their collaboration on a joint showcase to deliver enriched multimedia experiences. Hyundai Mobis selected Cinemo to enable the next generation of smart mobility on their platform. Leveraging Cinemo CARS™ products, among other CARS Connect Screens, CARS Connect Control, and CARS Online Video, this cooperation presents the transformative power of next-generation in-car entertainment and connectivity solutions.

Supercharging in-car digital media experiences, Cinemo enables Hyundai Mobis’ MIS 2.0S and MVICS 6.0 setups to showcase advanced use cases on Android Automotive OS (AAOS). From video streaming to built-in screens, and BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) functionality, the full potential of AAOS is highlighted.

Cinemo and Hyundai Mobis focus on advanced in-car entertainment and connectivity use cases that transform the driving experience with premium video-on-demand, music streaming, and screen mirroring across built-in and personal devices. Additionally, playback control makes managing media simple and intuitive across all the displays and devices.

“Our joint work emphasizes the synergy between Hyundai Mobis’ advanced infotainment system and Cinemo’s powerful software, enabling OEMs to deliver unparalleled digital media experiences to their customers,” said Abe Silhan, Director Portfolio Management at Cinemo.

SOURCE: Cinemo