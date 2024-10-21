2025 Mustang Mach-E adds sportier looks, Auto Lane Changes and more

Added Standard Equipment: The 2025 Mustang Mach-E® adds a heat pump to help optimize energy consumption, especially in colder weather conditions

To give customers more of what they have been asking for, 2025 Mustang Mach-E adds a new standard heat pump, automatic lane changes using the latest version of available BlueCruise1 hands-free highway driving – BlueCruise 1.5 – and a new Sport Appearance Package, all at an appealing price point and with zero vehicle emissions.

“We’ve built strong relationships with our customers over the last four years, and continue to make upgrades based on their feedback,” said Donna Dickson, Mustang Mach-E chief engineer. “We’re dedicated to giving them the best version of Mustang Mach-E possible, and that means giving them features they have been asking for, like the new heat pump and more interior space up front.”

Ford continues to monitor forums and listen to customers to integrate their feedback into its products and to enhance the total electric vehicle ownership experience by offering the Ford Power Promise, which addresses customer pain points.

Premium and sporty

For Premium model buyers seeking a sportier look, a new Sport Appearance Package brings key styling cues from Mustang Mach-E GT at a lower price point, including the front fascia and grille shield and painted red front Brembo®-branded brake calipers, as well as 19-inch Monochromatic High-Gloss Black-Painted wheels and black-painted door cladding and wheel lips.

Red accent stitching and sport pedals complete the interior upgrades. Ventilated front seats are now standard on Premium models. A column-mounted shifter replaces the previous center-mounted dial shifter on all models, freeing up console space.

Automatic Lane Changes With BlueCruise 1.5

BlueCruise 1.5, the latest version of the available hands-free highway driving system, debuts on the 2025 Mustang Mach-E. BlueCruise 1.5 includes a new feature, Automatic Lane Change, where the system can smoothly and seamlessly perform a lane change for you without driver input.

BlueCruise 1.5 will initiate a lane change if the vehicle ahead is slower than the set speed or if a vehicle is following too closely in the passing lane. It keeps drivers engaged longer in hands-free mode and helps navigate traffic. Internal testing shows BlueCruise 1.5 automates up to 45% of driver-initiated lane changes on a typical drive.

New 2025 Mustang Mach-E customers will have more options at vehicle order for how they access BlueCruise, with a one-year plan and one-time purchase option.2 Those who opt for the one-time purchase won’t need to reactivate BlueCruise. A 90-day complimentary trial is also available for those who don’t choose either plan option.

In-vehicle experience: New Ford Connectivity Package

The new Ford Connectivity Package enhances the in-vehicle experience. This package includes:

Wi-Fi® Hotspot: 5G Wi-Fi keeps drivers and their family online and connected while on the road. This can be used for up to 10 personal devices and can extend up to 50 feet from the vehicle, great for camping or tailgating. 3

Apps: Access apps via the in-vehicle screen to watch YouTube or sing along to in-vehicle karaoke while parked. Occupants can also stream their favorite audio entertainment apps via Alexa.4

Maps: Access Connected Navigation to get where you need to go, including features such as EV Trip Planner, Predictive Destinations, and Route Guidance.5

At vehicle order, customers can select a one-time purchase6 without having to worry about setting up a plan. If they don’t select this option, they will receive a one-year complimentary trial upon activation and then can set-up an annual plan.

More personalization choices

Giving customers more ways to personalize their Mustang Mach-E, three new optional colors make their debut for 2025, including Molten Magenta Metallic Tinted Clearcoat7, Velocity Blue Metallic7, and Desert Sand. Three new wheel designs are introduced, including a Dark Carbonized Gray wheel for Mustang Mach-E Rally.

The Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Upgrade remains available as a factory option or a purchase through the FordPass® app after delivery.

The 2025 Mustang Mach-E goes on sale in early 2025, starting at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $36,495.

1Available feature. Equipped Ford vehicles come with either a complimentary trial period or an included duration, after which purchase of a BlueCruise subscription is required. Modem activation is required for subscription purchase and for initial activation of BlueCruise (for pre-2024 model-year vehicles). See ford.com/bluecruise for details. BlueCruise is a driver-assist feature and does not replace safe driving or driver’s attention, judgment, or need to control the vehicle. Only remove hands in a hands-free Blue Zone. Always watch the road and be prepared to resume control. See Owner’s Manual for details and limitations.

2BlueCruise service will be active for a minimum seven years (nontransferable to another VIN). No additional subscription purchase will be required to maintain BlueCruise service beyond the seven years if the service is available.

3Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features. Data speeds may temporarily be slowed down if network is busy.

4Some Alexa Built-in features require the Ford Connectivity Package or Wi-Fi® network.

5After Connected Navigation three-year inclusion expires, Connected Navigation is only available as part of the Ford Connectivity Package.

6The Ford Connectivity Package will be active for a minimum seven years (nontransferable to another VIN). No additional subscription purchase will be required to maintain connectivity service beyond the seven years if the service is available.

7Extra cost color options

