McLaren Automotive collaborates with Divergent to deliver advanced suspension hardware on the new McLaren W1

McLaren has collaborated with Divergent to enhance its suspension hardware, including front upper wishbone, aero form lower wishbone and front upright for the new W1 supercar

McLaren Automotive has collaborated with California-based industrial digital manufacturing company Divergent Technologies, Inc (Divergent) to deliver advanced suspension hardware designed and engineered for its latest supercar, the McLaren W1.

Launched earlier this month, the McLaren W1 is the ground-breaking successor to two of the greatest supercars ever – the McLaren F1 and P1™ – and has been created according to the McLaren ethos of class-leading performance. The new McLaren W1 features Formula 1-inspired front suspension which is mounted directly into the Aerocell carbon fibre monocoque.

Divergent’s additive manufacturing technology has aided McLaren’s development of efficient and complex suspension systems for optimal durability and stiffness, which include the front upper wishbone, aero form lower wishbone and front upright for McLaren’s latest supercar. The externally visible front wishbones are key components 3D-printed by Divergent.

The company’s innovative methods of designing and manufacturing have allowed McLaren’s engineers to rapidly iterate designs to progress development of the supercar’s groundbreaking structural suspension components, which have contributed to the W1’s superior vehicle performance and driver engagement.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Divergent, a company that shares McLaren’s dedication to innovation in manufacturing and engineering. This cutting-edge technology has enabled us to develop more complex suspension structures in the McLaren W1, which enhance the driving experience for our customers and support McLaren’s mission to continually push the boundaries of performance.”

Michael Leiters, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive

“We are proud to partner with McLaren on their newest engineering marvel, the W1. The suspension hardware designed and manufactured by Divergent has enabled the McLaren team to push the boundaries of what is possible in this digital manufacturing age of supercar production.”

Kevin Czinger, Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Divergent

SOURCE: McLaren