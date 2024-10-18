EIB provides financial boost for Vay’s teledriving

The promised benefits of the sharing economy within transportation are significant, from reducing traffic congestion and improving air quality to reshaping urban environments. But so far it has failed to live up to the early hype, with many operators struggling to realise a profit. Teleoperation could rewrite the business case for shared mobility, and new investment suggests Europe is finally ready to embrace it.

‘Teleoperation’ refers to a situation where vehicles are remotely operated by a human working from a command centre using a teledrive station. The operator relies on a live feed of the road environment from the car’s sensors, which allows them to hear and see exactly what a vehicle occupant would but also avoid dangerous blind spots.