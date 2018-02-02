Home > Analysis > Visionary, pioneering and potentially risky: analysts seek clarity on Autoliv spinoff implications

Visionary, pioneering and potentially risky: analysts seek clarity on Autoliv spinoff implications

The world's largest automotive safety supplier is breaking off a pivotal piece of its business into a standalone company, writes Megan Lampinen

Autoliv hasn’t yet completed the spinoff of its Electronics business but it has given it a new name – Veoneer. The name – building on the words ‘visionary’ and ‘pioneer’ – drives home that this will act as a completely separate and independent company with a future focus. Veoneer bundles together Autoliv’s business around safety electronics, sensors and software for active safety, ADAS and autonomous driving. The new, independent publicly traded company remains set for a launch in the third quarter this year. The remaining businesses around passive safety will continue to operate under the Autoliv name….

