US sales still strong, if not growing

Megan Lampinen takes a closer look at the 2017 US light vehicle market and the trends that promise to shape 2018

The US market’s light vehicle sales run has come to a halt at last. After seven consecutive years of growth, new vehicle sales in 2017 slipped 1.8% to 17.17 million units, with December alone down 5.1% to 1.6 million units. These volumes are remarkably healthy from a historical perspective but not strong enough to maintain the year-on-year (YoY) growth that’s been racking up since 2009….