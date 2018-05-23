Super strength aluminium alloys for future automotive lightweighting

Constellium is looking forward to growth across both of its main aluminium offerings, which along with rolled products includes extrusions for crash and structural components. By Xavier Boucherat

A 2017 report from Ducker Worldwide suggests that in 2015, the average lightweight vehicle in North America contained 397 pounds (180kg) of aluminium. This, it believes, will increase to 466 pounds per vehicle by 2020, and 565 by 2028, with the latter representing 16% of total vehicle weight.

There will be increases in aluminium closures, such as hoods, doors, roofs and fenders, but in addition, there will be notably more body-in-white (BiW) content. By 2028, Ducker believes that nearly 25% of vehicles will have partial aluminium in their BiW, and over the next few years, average content by weight could rise from 37 to 87 pounds per vehicle….