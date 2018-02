Market correction, or a major new crisis? And should the auto industry be worried? Oliver Dixon considers the meaning of the sharpest Wall Street fall in six years

Just 48 hours ago, we were pondering the news that January new Class 8 truck orders had come in at 48,700 units – the second-best month on record. Just 24 hours ago, the Dow posted a 1,600-point drop – the biggest intraday point drop on record. The dichotomy between the two data points is one that demands attention….