COMMENT: In the language of Brexit, clarity is all the auto industry wants

Japan’s ambassador to the UK could not have been more frank in his assessment of business interests in the Brexit debate, notes Oliver Dixon

And so, once again, to Brexit. It’s a well-trodden path on Automotive World and for the writer of opinions, it’s a gift that keeps on giving. For the automotive industry, not so much.

The last week or so has seen an interesting divergence in the language of the diplomats. Exhibit A here is courtesy of Koji Tsuruoka, Japan’s ambassador to the UK, speaking after a meeting …