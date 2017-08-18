COMMENT: As industry prepares for Brexit, the UK govt prepares to…prepare

The automotive industry – just as any other industry concerned about Brexit – might well ask: does the government of the United Kingdom have the faintest idea what it is doing?
This may seem a blunt question, but it also and entirely reasonable question. While the Brexit clock ticks with a sonorous timbre and the calendar moves closer to the…
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing