COMMENT: Free trade on the chopping block in Washington

Free trade between the US and the rest of the world is at great risk, with potentially serious consequences for the auto industry – and for the consumer, writes Frank Ahrens

It’s easy to be distracted by the glitter of the big motor show in Detroit, but US and international vehicle manufacturers need to keep both eyes fixed on Washington, because free trade between the US and the rest of the world is at greater risk of being severely shackled – or even abandoned – than it has been in decades.

Both the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), between the US, Canada and Mexico, and the Korea US Free Trade Agreement (KORUS FTA), between Washington and South …