45% growth in five years: Luca de Meo shares the secrets of SEAT’s latest success

SEAT's President tells Megan Lampinen about the importance of offering a driver-centric experience today and in the future

SEAT has never been the most successful brand within the Volkswagen Group but there is clearly change in the air. Volumes have been growing – up 45.9% since 2012 – and quality improving. President Luca de Meo has pinpointed a handful of key developments that made this possible….