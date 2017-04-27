Kia Motors America posts largest quarterly certified pre-owned sales total in company history

Kia Motors America’s (KMA) Certified Pre-Owned vehicle sales reached an all-time high in the first quarter of 2017 with 19,453 units recorded. This outstanding performance also saw Kia’s Sedona minivan post a 170.2 percent sales increase over the same period last year.

Autodata’s1 March CPO retail sales report confirms that when it comes to pre-owned vehicles, Kia continues to outpace the industry with an overall impressive 17.3 percent increase year-over-year through the first quarter.

Kia’s sales boost is reflective of the confidence that comes with buying a vehicle that has passed a rigorous inspection and helps consumers establish a long-term relationship with the brand. “Certified Pre-Owned vehicle programs tap into the best attributes from both the new and used worlds,” said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of industry analysis for Edmunds. “For consumers who might be uneasy about buying used, CPO vehicles offer lower prices than a new car coupled with a warranty that provides peace of mind about wear and tear.”

KMA’s rigorous CPO program, administered by JM&A Group, accepts only Kia vehicles that are five years or newer with fewer than 60,000 miles on the odometer and every vehicle undergoes a meticulous 150-point Quality Assurance inspection by certified Kia technicians. CPO vehicles also come with a 10-year /100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty2 and 12-month /12,000 mile-Platinum Coverage3. Whether it’s the midsize Optima sedan, iconic Soul or the Sorento CUV that drivers dream of, customers get a great price matched with guaranteed quality, bypassing the stress, risk and uncertainty that typically comes with buying a previously owned vehicle.

1 Autodata Corporation March 2017 Certified Pre-Owned Retail Sales 2 The Kia CPO 10-year/100,000-mile limited warranty program begins on the original in-service date of vehicle and odometer mile “0.” The limited warranty program includes roadside assistance, powertrain coverage and the remainder of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty (Basic). See retailer for details or go to kia.com. 3 Platinum Coverage begins on the vehicle purchase date and odometer reading on purchase date. Platinum Coverage is limited; for exact coverages, exclusions and limitations, please review CPO contract or see retailer for details.

