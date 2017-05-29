Durability and grip around the year – Nokian Tyres releases a new winter tyre for city buses

The city streets are a hostile environment for bus tyres. Breaking, chafing, cornering and curb-scratching – added with slippery cobblestones and icy, snowy winters. Day in, day out. The new Nokian Hakkapeliitta City Bus is up to the challenge.

The city buses must be on schedule regardless of the weather. Rain, snow or ice – the city never sleeps. The new Nokian Hakkapeliitta City Bus is designed to endure the wear and tear of city streets, and get there on time, even on snow and slush.

“This is a full-fledged city tyre with a deep, aggressive tread pattern and reinforced sidewalls”, says Teppo Siltanen, Product Manager at Nokian Heavy Tyres. “It has plenty of sturdy rubber.”

Safety and grip

An important safety feature is that the sidewalls also feature their own wear indicators. When the notches wear out, the tyre needs replacing. Nokian Hakkapeliitta City Bus is also quiet and comfortable to drive, which adds to safety and comfort.

In Nokian Tyres product naming, Hakkapeliitta means top-of-the-line winter features. Nokian Hakkapeliitta City Bus lives up to its name with excellent grip on snow and ice, indicated by the 3PMSF marking. “The tyre has efficient siping that keeps its grip even when worn”, says Siltanen. “What’s more, the shoulder and groove edges are designed for good mobility even on snow and slush.”

Durable around the year – or two

Often good winter properties mean soft rubber that wears out soon. That’s definitely not the case with Nokian Hakkapeliitta City Bus and its even wear pattern. “We have tested the tread since 2015 in real city buses, and they are still in use”, Teppo Siltanen proudly points out. “That means the tyres can be used in two-year rotation.”

Superior winter grip doesn’t rule out good summer properties, either. Nokian Hakkapeliitta City Bus has a good wet grip and doesn’t mind the hot tarmac. This makes it an ideal choice for city bus use in Nordic and Alpine regions.

Economy with retreading

Sensible tyre management is an important part of running a profitable transportion business. When Nokian Hakkapeliitta City Bus wears out, its sturdy carcass can be retreaded with the compatible Noktop City tread. This means considerable savings in tyre costs.

Main features:

All-position tyre for city bus use

Protection against curb scratching with reinforced sidewalls

Better mileage thanks to minimal heel/toe wear

Good grip even when worn with Spiral Sipe System

Approved winter grip with the 3PMSF marking

Availability

275/70R22.5 – Q3/2017

295/80R22.5 – Coming in 2018

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.