Russia shifts from ‘how bad can it get?’ to ‘how good?’

What happens in Q1 this year could prove telling, Joerg Schreiber, Chairman of the AEB AMC, tells Megan Lampinen

Year-end totals are now in, showing Russia finished 2016 on a relative high note. That is, sales were down just 1% year-on-year (YoY) in December. This put the 12-month total at 1,425,791 units, down 11% from 2015 levels. Considering the year before was down by about 35% and the first nine months of the year saw double-digit losses, the development is seen as progress.

“The market as a whole is still lacking positive momentum, but apparently is in the process of finally establishing its bottom,” commented Joerg Schreiber, Chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee (AMC)….