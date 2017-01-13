New Micra production strategy ‘embodies’ cross-production benefits

Bringing Micra production back to Europe, and to Renault's Flins plant in particular, brings a host of benefits. By Megan Lampinen

Micra production has returned to Europe, but with a twist. The latest version of the Nissan small car is now made at the Flins facility in France, operated by Alliance partner Renault. In fact, the recent launch makes Flins the first Renault plant in Europe to build any Nissan passenger car. Deliveries of the new Micra will begin in mid-February to key European markets….