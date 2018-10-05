Michelle Andersen, Partner & Managing Director, Detroit of The Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Michelle is a core member of BCG’s automotive & mobility practice and has extensive project experience along the value chain – in sales and marketing through to aftermarket sales and service, with OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers and aftermarket companies.

Whilst at BCG Michelle has been involved in a number of automotive projects including:

The development of a complex optimisation program for global automotive OEM, identifying annual cost savings opportunities in tooling, piece cost and ER&D resulting in a 2-5% enterprise cost reduction annually.

The development of a go-to-market and customer segmentation strategy, including an implementation plan for N. American lead in vehicle delivery and logistics; included organisation design, pricing and sales incentives.

The development of an aftermarket sales and service improvement program for OEM dealers; rolled out to over 250 dealers nationwide, with quantified value capture at the dealer level.

Michelle is also a core team member advising the BCG’s President’s Task Force for the automotive industry

Prior to joining BCG, Michelle worked at Ford Motor Company for 6 years in manufacturing and research and development. She also spent 3 years at A.T. Kearney.

