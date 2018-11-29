Strategy update: Toyota – 2018 edition

Toyota Motor Corporation sold almost 9 million Toyota, Lexus and Daihatsu vehicles in the 2017/18 fiscal year, and over 10.4 million units when non-consolidated affiliate sales are included.

The automaker’s long-term strategy is an ambitious one, based on a reduction of the environmental impact of its products and the way they are made; platform manufacturing, electrification, enlivened vehicle styling and a new corporate structure will be some of the defining characteristics of Toyota’s strategy over the next three decades and beyond.

As outlined in a new Automotive World automaker strategy report, Toyota’s simple model strategy – reliable but often unexciting – has proven highly effective, although it is making a conscious effort to give its vehicles more character. Most of Toyota’s future high-volume models will be underpinned by the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), and the production of those vehicles will eventually take place only in zero-emission factories.

“Toyota has long been a conservatively managed company making cars which are also mostly conservative. This approach has served it well, and today it’s the world’s most valuable carmaker,” notes report author Jonathan Storey. “However, the company is not afraid to be radical. It has become the world’s leading producer of hybrid EVs. It’s possible that in 20 years’ time we will be making similar comments about Toyota’s fuel cell vehicles, and it’s also stepping up development of battery-powered vehicles.”

This exclusive Automotive World strategy report examines the prospects for Toyota in the five years to 2022. Over the forecast period, the outlook for Toyota’s production is one of moderate growth, with output expected to rise from just over 9.8 million units in calendar 2017 to almost 11.5 million in 2022.

Table of contents

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Company overview

Chapter 2: Global vision and new structure

Chapter 3: Product development, brand strategy and sales

Chapter 4: Capacity plans and production outlook

Appendix (Excel) Toyota future model plans Toyota light vehicle production by brand and model (2013-2017) Toyota light vehicle production forecasts by brand and model (2018-2022)



