Maps used by humans will not be sufficient when the driving is taken over by artificial intelligence (AI). Proponents of high definition (HD) mapping for autonomous vehicles (AVs) are targeting multi-layer maps providing positioning data to within a number of centimetres.

Most automakers believe AVs will require HD maps, and are joining forces in the race for HD map capability. Daimler, BMW and VW’s joint majority share-ownership of HERE is a case in point, whilst rival Ushr has been acquired by Dynamic Map Platform, a consortium owned by Toyota, Nissan, Honda and Mazda. GM and Ford continue to gather data with their own fleets.

Content, feature layers, accuracy, delivery and cloud-based updating all contribute to the overall success of an HD map, and mapping quality looks set to become a fiercely competitive battleground for vehicle brands and mobility providers in the future.

Automotive World’s report on the role of maps in the development of autonomous vehicles presents perspectives and insight from leading automotive industry stakeholders.

In this report:

Executive summary

Most automakers see high definition maps as essential for autonomous cars

Do autonomous vehicles really need high definition maps?

Precision at the core of the autonomous vehicle map

Self-driving trucks present unique obstacles for map developers

Vehicle location accuracy could depend on artificial intelligence

Mapping for autonomous vehicles: new requirements, new rules

Autonomous vehicle maps must pair with core competency

Enriching the image: crowd-sourcing and blockchain will make better maps

How community spirit could improve autonomous vehicle mapping

Setting standards for high definition maps could be the key to the autonomous vehicle

‘Special report: Mastering the autonomous vehicle map’ provides insight from a range of industry stakeholders, including:

Blackmore Sensors and Analytics

Boston Consulting Group

Center for Automotive Research (CAR)

Continental

Daimler

Great Wall Motor

HERE

Mapillary

Nvidia

Scania

Seek thermal

TomTom

Ushr

what3words

…