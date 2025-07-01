900,000 charge points: Elli continues to expand Europe-wide charging

Approximately 80% growth in charge points over last 2 years – rapid expansion of high-power charging infrastructure continues

Volkswagen Group Charging GmbH (Elli) is strengthening its position as one of Europe’s leading charging providers. As of now, e-mobility customers can access around 900,000 public charging points across 28 European countries using the Elli app, Elli Charging Card, or Charge&Fuel Card – including 80,000 high-power charging (HPC) stations. The rapid expansion comes alongside the rollout of a new, transparent pricing model, making charging across Europe more convenient, reliable, and cost-effective.

“Our Elli charging network is seamless and reliable – a key enabler of borderless electric mobility. With every new charging point, we bring e-mobility closer to people’s everyday lives,” says Joschi Jennermann, CEO of the newly established Elli Mobility, a subsidiary of Volkswagen Group Charging (Elli) now responsible for the Group’s charging and fueling services. “Elli’s new tariff model ensures transparent and straightforward pricing, and includes features such as international roaming, Plug&Charge, and affordable high-power charging through Ionity.”

As a real-world test of the network, Guiness World Record holder Rainer Zietlow is partnering with Elli and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles for an ambitious new journey around the world in an ID. Buzz Pro. His goal is to set a new Guinness World Record for the “most countries visited in an electric vehicle.” Over the course of about one year, Zietlow will travel through more than 75 countries across six continents – from Europe through Asia, Australia, and Africa to North and South America, ending in Canada. The European leg will take him through Austria, Italy, France, Turkey, and more.

“In 2020, we kicked off a record-breaking tour through Germany with the ID.3. Since then, Elli’s charging network has tripled in size – which means we can now confidently complete the European stretch of our global electric journey with Elli as our charging partner,” says Zietlow. “The network is extensive, well integrated, and allows for fast charging even in remote regions.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen Group