Special report: How is the auto industry responding to the coronavirus?

Automotive World examines the immediate impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the global automotive industry

   March 25, 2020
Automotive World takes a look at how the automotive industry has reacted to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Car and truck production has ground to a halt around the world. Apart from in China, where factories have resumed production after a lengthy suspension in February caused by the coronavirus, automakers have stopped almost all assembly lines.

For business and industry, concern about a serious global public health crisis is evolving into fear of a full-blown recession, the coronavirus highlighting the vulnerabilities and fragilities of a complacent global economy dependent on highly sensitive supply chains.

The initial impact on vehicle production and sales, as well as the imminent backlash of a recession, promises long-lasting and severe implications for the world’s automakers and suppliers.

In this report:

