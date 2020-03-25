Special report: How is the auto industry responding to the coronavirus?

Automotive World takes a look at how the automotive industry has reacted to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Car and truck production has ground to a halt around the world. Apart from in China, where factories have resumed production after a lengthy suspension in February caused by the coronavirus, automakers have stopped almost all assembly lines.
For business and industry, concern about a serious global public health crisis is evolving into fear of a full-blown recession, the coronavirus highlighting the vulnerabilities and fragilities of a complacent global economy dependent on highly sensitive supply chains.
The initial impact on vehicle production and sales, as well as the imminent backlash of a recession, promises long-lasting and severe implications for the world’s automakers and suppliers.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Production suspended: what it means to stop a vehicle assembly line
- How is the auto industry responding to the coronavirus?
- Global automotive supply chain to ‘maintain operations’ where possible
- Trucking’s brief coronavirus respite will not last much longer
- Coronavirus impact on EV sales may ease pressure on battery supply chain
- Coronavirus pandemic could reshape MaaS forever
- As China gets back to normal, automakers will hope for a repeat in Europe and US
