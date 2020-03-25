Special report: How is the auto industry responding to the coronavirus?

Automotive World takes a look at how the automotive industry has reacted to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Car and truck production has ground to a halt around the world. Apart from in China, where factories have resumed production after a lengthy suspension in February caused by the coronavirus, automakers have stopped almost all assembly lines.

For business and industry, concern about a serious global public health crisis is evolving into fear of a full-blown recession, the coronavirus highlighting the vulnerabilities and fragilities of a complacent global economy dependent on highly sensitive supply chains.

The initial impact on vehicle production and sales, as well as the imminent backlash of a recession, promises long-lasting and severe implications for the world’s automakers and suppliers.

In this report:

Executive summary

Production suspended: what it means to stop a vehicle assembly line

How is the auto industry responding to the coronavirus?

Global automotive supply chain to ‘maintain operations’ where possible

Trucking’s brief coronavirus respite will not last much longer

Coronavirus impact on EV sales may ease pressure on battery supply chain

Coronavirus pandemic could reshape MaaS forever

As China gets back to normal, automakers will hope for a repeat in Europe and US

…