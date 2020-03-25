Coronavirus pandemic could reshape MaaS forever

Shared mobility across the 2010s has enjoyed an almost unstoppable rise. After decades of automakers ruling the roost, the advent of ride-hailing, carpooling and micromobility showed both commuters and the automotive industry that there are plenty of ways to get around rather than just single occupancy private vehicles. It’s a reality that has birthed huge businesses such as Uber and Lyft which, while growing year-on-year, are yet to prove whether their businesses are financially sustainable. The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has only added to these concerns.

…