Trucking’s brief coronavirus respite will not last much longer

Soaring demand for essential goods is providing business for some freight players, but very soon this demand will shrink. By Jack Hunsley

   March 24, 2020

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is leaving no economic sector untouched. Whether it is housing or the stock market, when the world emerges from the other side of the coronavirus outbreak the odds are that few sectors will look as they did even as recently as January 2020. However, as oil prices and currency values tumble, there is one sector which, for time being, is still ticking over: trucking.

Close
Close