Trucking’s brief coronavirus respite will not last much longer

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is leaving no economic sector untouched. Whether it is housing or the stock market, when the world emerges from the other side of the coronavirus outbreak the odds are that few sectors will look as they did even as recently as January 2020. However, as oil prices and currency values tumble, there is one sector which, for time being, is still ticking over: trucking.
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference