How is the auto industry responding to the coronavirus?

Megan Lampinen explores the immediate impact of the coronavirus on the world's automakers

   March 23, 2020

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic grinds global supply chains to a halt, automakers are scrambling into crisis management mode. Tasks forces around the world have been hastily assembled to map out strategies to mitigate the impact of the global pandemic, both on workforces and businesses around the world. The initial impact on production and sales, as well as the imminent backlash of a recession, promises long-lasting implications for the world’s automakers….

