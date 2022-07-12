India’s new vehicle market: prospects to 2026 and beyond

This Automotive World report looks at the prospects for the light vehicle (LV) and heavy commercial vehicle (HV) sectors in India in the period 2022 to 2026, a period in which the LV market is first expected to exceed its pre-Covi level and then reach new peaks as India overtakes China to become the world’s most populous nation.
Table of contents
List of figures
- Figure 1: Indian LV demand 1995-2021
- Figure 2: India's vehicle purchase tax rates
- Figure 3: LV market shares by brand, India 2021
- Figure 4: GDP forecasts
- Figure 5: Indian LV demand, 1995-2026
- Figure 6: Indian MHCV demand 2001-2021
- Figure 7: Indian MHCV demand change & GDP growth, 2001-2021
- Figure 8: India, MHCV market share by brand, 2021 (%)
- Figure 9: India HV demand, 2001-2026
Executive summary
Chapter 1: India's new vehicle market – prospects to 2026
- LV demand
- Market characteristics
- Market shares
- Economic outlook
- Outlook for LV demand
- Recent MHCV demand & market characteristics
- HV market shares
- Outlook for HV demand
Chapter 2: Future mobility in India—the industry perspective
- Tata Motors: India is on the cusp of a new epoch of mobility
- Can India’s EV market help it reach net-zero by 2070?
- Shared mobility: the future of transport in India?
- Daimler Truck Innovation Center India: global software and ZEV hub
- Electric two-wheelers to take over 80% of India’s market
- Where next for connected mobility in India?
Appendix (Excel)
- Historic vehicle sales by OEM group and brand (2017-2021)
- Vehicle sales forecasts by OEM group and brand (2022-2026)
