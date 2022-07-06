Daimler Truck Innovation Center India: global software and ZEV hub

Daimler Truck is one of the largest commercial vehicle manufacturers in the world. Spun off from Daimler AG in 2021, it boasts 35 key locations across the globe, employing around 100,000 people. And a large chunk of its product engineering and IT expertise comes out of Bengaluru, India.

In March 2022 the trucking giant officially launched the Daimler Truck Innovation Center India (DTICI), a fully-owned incubator to create scalable innovations for the company’s global product portfolio. “We already had an engineering and IT centre here in Bengaluru for Daimler as a whole, but we took the trucks and bus portion and created a new entity, which is DTIC,” explains Raghavendra Vaidya, Managing Director and Chief Executive at DTICI.