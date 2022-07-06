Daimler Truck Innovation Center India: global software and ZEV hub

The global trucking giant chose Bengaluru as the location of its latest development centre for connected, zero-emission mobility. By Megan Lampinen

Daimler Truck is one of the largest commercial vehicle manufacturers in the world. Spun off from Daimler AG in 2021, it boasts 35 key locations across the globe, employing around 100,000 people. And a large chunk of its product engineering and IT expertise comes out of Bengaluru, India.

In March 2022 the trucking giant officially launched the Daimler Truck Innovation Center India (DTICI), a fully-owned incubator to create scalable innovations for the company’s global product portfolio. “We already had an engineering and IT centre here in Bengaluru for Daimler as a whole, but we took the trucks and bus portion and created a new entity, which is DTIC,” explains Raghavendra Vaidya, Managing Director and Chief Executive at DTICI.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here