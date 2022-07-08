Where next for connected mobility in India?

The connected vehicle and the business models it empowers could revolutionise mobility in markets around the world. Offering its own connection to the internet and equipped with advance communication technologies, these vehicles can share data with other devices. The use cases offer new levels of comfort, safety and convenience as well as lucrative revenue streams.

When it comes the numbers of vehicles with connectivity, China, Europe and the US lead the pack. However, some of the highest growth rates are seen in India. This market is of massive global importance for mobility players. It recently overtook Germany to become the fourth largest automotive market in the world and some industry watchers estimate that one in every four cars in the country could have 5G connectivity by 2025, by which time connected cars will represent 5% of all connected devices.