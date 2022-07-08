Where next for connected mobility in India?

Connected vehicles could reshape mobility in the fourth largest automotive market in the world. By Megan Lampinen

The connected vehicle and the business models it empowers could revolutionise mobility in markets around the world. Offering its own connection to the internet and equipped with advance communication technologies, these vehicles can share data with other devices. The use cases offer new levels of comfort, safety and convenience as well as lucrative revenue streams.

When it comes the numbers of vehicles with connectivity, China, Europe and the US lead the pack. However, some of the highest growth rates are seen in India. This market is of massive global importance for mobility players. It recently overtook Germany to become the fourth largest automotive market in the world and some industry watchers estimate that one in every four cars in the country could have 5G connectivity by 2025, by which time connected cars will represent 5% of all connected devices.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here