Volvo Cars looking to replace CATL as EX90 battery supplier

Volvo Cars’ Jim Rowan noted that tariffs and rising materials costs have already forced it to raise prices for the EX90. By Stewart Burnett

Volvo Cars is looking to substitute CATL as the US-bound supplier for EX90 batteries due to additional tariffs on Chinese products levied by the Trump administration. The EX90 is currently produced in South Carolina and has already been subject to a US$3,300 price increase to US$81,290 due to rising materials costs.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/volvo-cars-looking-to-replace-catl-as-ex90-battery-supplier/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here