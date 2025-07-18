JLR delays EV model timelines amid uncertain demand

JLR attributes the delay of its all-electric reboot to uncertain demand and a need to spend more time testing. By Stewart Burnett

Jaguar Land Rover has delayed both production and deliveries of its upcoming electric Range Rover and Jaguar models to allow more time for testing and for demand to recover, according to sources familiar with the plans talking to The Guardian. The British premium automaker has written to customers informing them that Range Rover Electric deliveries will not begin until some time in 2026, missing the original late 2025 target.

Two planned Jaguar models, highly anticipated following the brand’s viral pink-and-blue futuristic rebrand back in December, may also face delays of several months. The Type 00, Jaguar’s first electric vehicle (EV) since reinventing itself as a pure play brand, is now set to enter production in August 2026, with the second model potentially delayed until December 2027.

Preorders have yet to begin for the upcoming models. In a May interview with Indian business newspaper Financial Express, Range Rover’s Global Managing Director, Martin Limpert, did note: “More than 62,000 people have already expressed interest in the car—mostly from the US and Europe—and almost 400 people from India have also expressed interest.” However, the performance of Tesla’s Cybertruck since launch serves as a reminder that wait list numbers do not necessarily translate to sales.

The delays also partly stem from extended testing requirements, as these are JLR’s first EVs built in-house rather than through contract manufacturing. Sources suggested to The Guardian that the postponements may benefit JLR financially by allowing continued sales of their more lucrative, higher-margin hybrid models.

The decision comes partly in response to challenging market conditions, with JLR reporting a 15.1% sales drop in Q2 following the imposition of import tariffs by the Trump administration. President Trump’s active discouragement and criticism of EVs have also made delays strategically attractive. The automaker has also opened voluntary redundancy for up to 500 managers as it looks to trim costs.