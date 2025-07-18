Subaru reveals software-first Uncharted EV with 300-mile range

Subaru advances its EV ambitions with its latest offering, the 2026 Uncharted model. By Stewart Burnett

Subaru has unveiled its first modern electric vehicle (EV), the 2026 Uncharted compact SUV, boasting up to 338 horsepower, 300 miles of range, and a full suite of digital features including a 14-inch touchscreen and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). The model marks Subaru’s serious entry into the EV market with a NACS charging port for Tesla Supercharger access.

Built on Toyota’s e-Subaru Global Platform and sharing underpinnings with the C-HR+ model, the Uncharted is distinguished by Subaru-specific suspension tuning, a raised 210mm ground clearance, and rugged styling elements including chunky body cladding and functional roof rails. Notably, the EV measures nearly 7 inches shorter than the current generation Solterra, while still maintaining over 25 cubic feet of cargo space.

The Uncharted will come in three trim levels: Premium FWD with 221 hp and over 300 miles of range, as well as Sport and GT models featuring dual e-motors producing 338 hp, symmetrical all-wheel drive and roughly 290 miles range. All versions will utilise a 74.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, with the AWD models incorporating Subaru’s X-MODE off-road system and achieving sub-5-second 0-60 mph acceleration.

The digital experience centres on a 14-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto built-in, complemented by a 7-inch driver display on the instrument panel and Subaru’s in-house-developed EyeSight ADAS suite. Standard features include Pre-Collision Braking, Blind Spot Monitors, Lane Departure Alert, and the DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System. Higher trims add Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Change Assist, panoramic view monitors, and a smart rearview mirror.

Additional convenience features include dual wireless phone chargers up front, rear USB-C ports, heated seats across all trims, and a Harman Kardon premium audio system on the GT model. The combination of physical switches alongside the touchscreen interface maintains Subaru’s focus on usability during off-road adventures.

Charging capabilities include 150kW DC fast charging enabling 10-80% recharge in approximately 30 minutes—slower than some of its competitors—in addition to 11kW Level 2 home charging. The NACS port provides access to over 15,000 Tesla Supercharger locations nationwide, helping to ensure solid charging coverage across major regions.