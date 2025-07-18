Subaru reveals software-first Uncharted EV with 300-mile range

Subaru has unveiled its first modern electric vehicle (EV), the 2026 Uncharted compact SUV, boasting up to 338 horsepower, 300 miles of range, and a full suite of digital features including a 14-inch touchscreen and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). The model marks Subaru’s serious entry into the EV market with a NACS charging port for Tesla Supercharger access.
Built on Toyota’s e-Subaru Global Platform and sharing underpinnings with the C-HR+ model, the Uncharted is distinguished by Subaru-specific suspension tuning, a raised 210mm ground clearance, and rugged styling elements including chunky body cladding and functional roof rails. Notably, the EV measures nearly 7 inches shorter than the current generation Solterra, while still maintaining over 25 cubic feet of cargo space.
The Uncharted will come in three trim levels: Premium FWD with 221 hp and over 300 miles of range, as well as Sport and GT models featuring dual e-motors producing 338 hp, symmetrical all-wheel drive and roughly 290 miles range. All versions will utilise a 74.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, with the AWD models incorporating Subaru’s X-MODE off-road system and achieving sub-5-second 0-60 mph acceleration.
The digital experience centres on a 14-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto built-in, complemented by a 7-inch driver display on the instrument panel and Subaru’s in-house-developed EyeSight ADAS suite. Standard features include Pre-Collision Braking, Blind Spot Monitors, Lane Departure Alert, and the DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System. Higher trims add Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Change Assist, panoramic view monitors, and a smart rearview mirror.
Additional convenience features include dual wireless phone chargers up front, rear USB-C ports, heated seats across all trims, and a Harman Kardon premium audio system on the GT model. The combination of physical switches alongside the touchscreen interface maintains Subaru’s focus on usability during off-road adventures.
Charging capabilities include 150kW DC fast charging enabling 10-80% recharge in approximately 30 minutes—slower than some of its competitors—in addition to 11kW Level 2 home charging. The NACS port provides access to over 15,000 Tesla Supercharger locations nationwide, helping to ensure solid charging coverage across major regions.