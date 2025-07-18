NHTSA to shed over 25% of workforce under new Trump rules

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is losing more than 25% of its employees—from 772 staffers down to 555—through financial incentive programmes offered by the Trump administration, according to congressional data reviewed by Reuters. The cuts form part of broader Department of Transportation reductions affecting over 4,100 employees across multiple agencies, with the Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration also shedding more than a quarter of their workforces.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?