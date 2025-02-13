Volkswagen might backtrack on 2033 ICE phase-out plans

Previously Volkswagen had committed to selling only EVs from 2033 onwards, but slow market growth may cause delays to 2035 and beyond. By Stewart Burnett

Volkswagen and Audi might waver on a previous commitment to only sell electric vehicles (EVs) from 2033 onwards, according to 13 February 2025 reporting in Handelsblatt. Citing several sources familiar with the matter, the outlet reported that a decision on whether to stick with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles until 2035 will be made at Volkswagen’s upcoming investment round in March. 

