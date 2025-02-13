Volkswagen might backtrack on 2033 ICE phase-out plans

Volkswagen and Audi might waver on a previous commitment to only sell electric vehicles (EVs) from 2033 onwards, according to 13 February 2025 reporting in Handelsblatt. Citing several sources familiar with the matter, the outlet reported that a decision on whether to stick with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles until 2035 will be made at Volkswagen’s upcoming investment round in March.
