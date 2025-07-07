BYD has sold one million God’s Eye-equipped EVs

In a post on Weibo, BYD announced the delivery over one million Smart Driving Edition models equipped with its God's Eye autonomous driving systems as of 6 July, marking a significant software milestone for the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. The company also announced plans for its largest-scale smart driving over-the-air update in the coming weeks.
