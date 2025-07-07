Nissan seeks $5bn through bond sales as debt looms

Nissan is planning to raise US$5bn of capital by selling convertible bonds worth JP¥150bn (US$1.04bn) and US$4bn in US dollar- and euro-denominated senior unsecured bonds, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. The fundraising comes as the Japanese automaker faces a debt repayment wall later in 2025 and undergoes a dramatic restructuring and cost cutting campaign under newly-seated Chief Executive Ivan Espinosa.