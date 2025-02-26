UK’s HyHaul project holds hydrogen truck event

UK government-backed project HyHaul has brought together some of the country’s largest truck operators for an event intended to showcase the potential of hydrogen trucks. The UTAC Millbrook event offered live demonstrations of a FAUN Zoeller hydrogen truck and a Toyota Hilux, marking another step in the project’s plan to drive adoption of 300 hydrogen trucks in the UK by 2030.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?