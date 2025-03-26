Rivian announces new micromobility spin-off ‘Also’

Also will reveal its first model later in 2025, which Rivian boss RJ Scaringe has suggested will be a two-wheeler. By Stewart Burnett

Rivian executives announced on 26 March 2025 that they would create a new spin-off company targeting the micromobility segment called Also. No products have been revealed as of yet, but apparently everything from e-bicycles to neighbourhood micro-electric vehicles (EVs) are on the table.

Also was founded to address what Rivian leadership perceives to be a key shortcoming in the current micromobility segment: a lack of developmental resources among existing manufacturers to keep pace with technological advancements in the wider automotive industry. “Most companies in the micro space don’t have, like, a full power electronics team, and don’t have a team that develops the software OS, and are designing and building computers,” TechCrunch quotes Rivian Chief Executive RJ Scaringe as saying. At a certain point, he realised that Rivian did have the in-house capabilities.

Although the two companies will be separate, Rivian will maintain a substantial minority stake in Also and may grant the start-up access to some of its retail footprint. Chris Yu, Rivian’s Vice President of Future Programmes, will additionally serve as president of Also. The start-up also shared that it had acquired US$105m in Series B funding from venture capital firm Eclipse.

Many Rivian-isms will be imported over to Also, perhaps most notably a focus on vertical integration. Everything from the e-motor to the software will be developed and produced in-house. Like Rivian, Also will also develop all of its vehicles on a common, adaptable platform—not a skateboard—with a shared software ecosystem. In an interview with InsideEVs, Yu confirmed that the software will not be related to Rivian’s joint venture with Volkswagen.

In a press release, Scaringe commented: “For the world to fully transition to electrified transportation, a range of vehicle types and form factors will be needed. I am extremely excited about the innovations developed by the Also team that will underpin a range of highly compelling micromobility products that will help define new categories.” Scaringe will serve as Chairman of Also’s Board of Directors in addition to his role as boss of Rivian.

Scaringe has also confirmed that Also will reveal its first vehicle designs later in the year, with deliveries expected to start before the year’s end. Additional models will reach the market in 2026. Both passenger and commercial micro-vehicles are under consideration. While nothing concrete is yet known about the first vehicle’s form factor, Scaringe has offered a few breadcrumbs: “There’s a seat, and there’s two wheels, there’s a screen, and there’s a few computers and a battery,” he is quoted by TechCrunch as saying.